Himanta reviews preparations for president's visit to Assam

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the day-long visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the state on January 17.

The chief minister reviewed various aspects of the visit, such as security, health facilities, and road communication.

"Ahead of Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu's visit to Diphu, HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a meeting with the top officials of various departments and reviewed the preparations," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on 'X'.

He instructed the officials to ensure a smooth and safe trip for the president, it added.

The president will be attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Tarlangsao in Diphu. PTI DG SOM