Himanta reviews preparations for ‘Sewa Saptah’

Guwahati, Sep 13 (PTI) A series of programmes has been lined up by the Assam government for the ‘Sewa Saptah’ (service week), from distribution of land rights documents to felicitation of young writers to healthcare initiatives, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the preparation for the week-long events, it added.

“HCM Dr. @himantabiswa chaired a Video Conference today with Hon'ble Ministers, MLAs, and all Deputy Commissioners (excluding those from BTR districts) to review preparations for the upcoming 'Sewa Saptah', scheduled from 17th to 23rd September,” the CMO said in a post on X.

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts have been excluded as the model code of conduct is in place there, as elections for the Council are scheduled on September 22.

The CMO said that a series of meaningful, citizen-centric activities will be held across the state during the period.

Some of the key highlights of ‘Sewa Saptah’ are launch of a mega blood donation drive under the theme 'Sewa-hi-Samarpan', featuring 75 major camps across the state, on the first day of the week-long programmes.

Mega health camp to begin in 11 legislative assembly constituencies, continuing till October 31, and eventually covering all constituencies, from September 18.

A statewide plantation drive aiming to plant over 15 lakh seedlings in schools across the state will be undertaken on September 19.

One thousand young writers will be felicitated for their literary contribution on September 21, and the next day, around 7,500 ‘Nikshay Mitras’ will distribute nutrition baskets to TB patients, offering both physical and emotional support.

Distribution of allotment certificates, special periodic pattas, offers of allotment and land transfer documents to 24,688 government and non-government institutions will be done on September 23.

The CMO said Sarma also reviewed preparations for the Orunodoi 3.0 beneficiary certificate distribution programme, scheduled for September 25.

"HCM directed all officials to ensure the smooth execution of every planned initiative during Sewa Saptah," it added.