Himanta, Rio discuss issues of mutual interest in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 16 (PTI) Chief Ministers of Assam and Nagaland discussed issues of mutual interest on Sunday, ahead of a meeting of all CMs of Northeastern states with Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.

"HCM Dr. @himantabiswa met his Nagaland counterpart, Shri @Neiphiu_Rio, at Hotel Radisson Blu, Guwahati, this morning," the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

It added that the discussion focused on matters of mutual interest for Assam, Nagaland and the entire Northeastern region, along with warm exchanges of greetings.

The chief ministers of the region are scheduled to closeted in a meeting to be chaired by Shah here later on Sunday.

The Union Home minister will review the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in the region, officials said.

Shah will be concluding his three-day tour of Assam and Mizoram on Sunday evening. PTI SSG RG