Himanta seeks action against those behind Tripura student’s killing in Dehradun

Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged his Uttarakhand counterpart to bring those behind the alleged racial abuse of a Tripura student, which led to his death, to justice.

He also extended his condolences to the family of Anjel Chakma.

Twenty-four-year-old Chakma of Nandannagar in West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9 and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on December 26.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “The tragic death of Anjel Chakma from Tripura following brutal racial abuse in Dehradun is heartbreaking and unacceptable.” “I urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami to ensure strict action against the culprits so that justice is served,” he added.

Sarma extended his deepest condolences to Anjel’s family, tagging Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the post.

Uttarakhand police have said that five people have been apprehended for the incident, while another accused, who was from Nepal, may have fled to his native country.

