Himanta sets new target for finalising NDA seat-sharing agreement for Assam polls

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday set March 10 as the new target for finalising the seat-sharing agreement within the ruling NDA for the assembly polls, four days after declaring that it was a "done deal".

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said discussions with two allies are still underway.

"Our talks with the BPF will be complete within a day or two. It will be done with AGP by March 9-10. We hope everything will be finalised by then and we will be able to announce the alliance by March 10," he said.

The CM said the seat-sharing arrangement with the Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS) is complete.

He attributed the delay partly to the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections, saying NDA partners are moving cautiously during this period.

Among NDA constituents in the state, the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have representations in the assembly.

The RHJSS and Janashakti Party are also part of the coalition, but do not have any MLAs.

On February 22, Sarma had said the seat-sharing arrangement was complete.

Earlier, on January 7, he had said the agreement with AGP and smaller regional parties would be formalised by February 15. In December last year, he had set January 15 as the target to conclude the discussions.

Following the 2023 delimitation exercise, several constituencies have seen boundary changes, while some seats have been converted from general to reserved categories and vice versa.

In the 126-member assembly, the BJP has 64 MLAs, while its allies AGP, UPPL and BPF have nine, seven and three members, respectively.

In the opposition camp, the Congress has 26 MLAs, AIUDF 15, CPI(M) one, and there is one Independent legislator.

The elections are expected to be held in March-April.