Himanta slams Cong leaders over 'offensive gestures' towards women

Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday alleged that senior Congress leaders Bhupen Kumar Borah and Debabrata Saikia made offensive gestures towards women during a recent party rally.

He said that the Congress should expel Borah, a former state party president, and Saikia, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, for "disrespecting women".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government programme here, Sarma claimed that a hand gesture was made in Guwahati a couple of days ago from atop a bus being used by the Congress for its ongoing state-wide rally.

Maintaining that it was a gesture towards all Assamese girls and women, he said, "If the party doesn't expel them, I don't think they will be able to go anywhere. It is about all women, not about any 'jati' (community)." Sarma said that he has directed that the video clip be sent to the women commission so that cognisance is taken of it.

"I can't even imagine a leader of the opposition, a former party president making such gestures, that too when Mira Borthakur (state Mahila Congress president) was with them," he added.

He said that the matter will be discussed in cabinet meet scheduled for Saturday evening.

The chief minister expressed surprise over the local media not reporting on the incident and claimed that he was forwarded the clip by an acquaintance from New Delhi.