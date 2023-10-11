Himanta slams Cong stand on Israel-Palestine war

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed the Congress for its statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict and equated the party's stand to that of Pakistan and Taliban.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Congress's resolution has striking similarities with statements of Pakistan & Taliban." He claimed that Congress, Pakistan and Taliban "do not condemn" Hamas, "do not deplore" terror attack on Israel and "silent" on women and children hostages.

"Sacrificing the nation's interest to politics of appeasement is in Congress' DNA," the chief minister said. PTI TR TR MNB