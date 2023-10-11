Himanta slams Congress resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict as BJP keeps heat on opposition party

New Delhi/Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday equated the Congress' resolution amid the war involving Israel and Hamas to that of Pakistan and the Taliban, alleging that sacrificing the nation's interest to politics of appeasement is in its DNA.

Sarma's broadside against the opposition party for omitting any mention of Hamas' attack on Israel in the Congress Working Committee resolution came close on the heels of Union minister Pralhad Joshi accusing it of supporting terror organisations.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi unambiguous in his condemnation of the Hamas militants' attack on Israel and declaring India's solidarity with the country, the BJP has used the issue to revive its traditional attack on the Congress that it is weak in its stand on terrorism for its alleged vote bank politics.

The Congress Working Committee in its resolution affirmed its support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Congress's resolution has striking similarities with statements of Pakistan & Taliban." He claimed that the Congress, Pakistan and the Taliban "do not condemn" Hamas, "do not deplore" terror attack on Israel and are "silent" on women and children hostages.

"Sacrificing the nation's interest to politics of appeasement is in Congress' DNA," the chief minister said.

Joshi had asked a couple of days back as to how would the Congress protect the nation and its citizens when it was "openly standing with violence".

"Congress at it again! Supporting terror organisations and terrorism while innocent civilians lose their lives to bullets," he had said.

In a resolution passed at its four-hour meeting on Monday, the Congress' top decision-making body said the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The death toll has gone up since. PTI TR/KR SMN