Himanta speaks to Indian envoy in Singapore to bring Zubeen''s body to Assam

Guwahati, Sep 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said he has spoken to Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule to bring singer Zubeen Garg's body to the state.

Popular singer from Assam Zubeen Garg, best known for his 'Ya Ali' song, died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday.

Garg was 52.

The Indian high commission is in touch with Singaporean authorities, which will decide whether an autopsy is required, the CM told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

''If an autopsy needs to be done, it is likely that Zubeen's mortal remains will reach Assam on Saturday evening," he said.

''We are coordinating to ensure the return of Zubeen's mortal remains to Assam at the earliest. As soon as the process is firmed up, I will share an update," he also posted on 'X'. PTI DG BDC