Himanta starts form distribution to tea tribes for land rights in gardens

Dibrugarh (Assam), Feb 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched the distribution of application forms for land rights to tea garden workers within estates, saying the move would "reshape the social status" of the tea tribes and ensure their welfare.

The launch is in line with a slew of development schemes that the state government has rolled out for the community ahead of the Assembly elections, likely to be held in March-April.

The BJP-led government has been focusing on adivasis and tea tribes in a bid to reach out to the siseable community ahead of the polls -- from providing one-time financial grant of Rs 5,000 each to 6 lakh members of the tea tribes to reserving government jobs to enhancing education and healthcare facilities.

Traditionally viewed as Congress' ‘vote bank', the BJP has made major inroads in gaining confidence of the community, with the tea tribes playing an important role in the saffron party's victories in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state since 2014.

The community holds sway in a number of constituencies in upper and northern Assam, with a fairly large percentage also residing in the Barak Valley.

"Today, Assam is creating history- one which will redefine land rights and reshape the social status of our tea tribes community," Sarma posted on X after the launch.

"From Dibrugarh, we began distributing application forms to our Cha Shramiks, through which they can get ownership of Tea garden line lands," he said.

The CM added that ‘The Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Landholdings (Amendment) Act 2025’ was passed in the Assembly, "which has paved the way for ensuring land rights to our hardworking Cha Shramiks and we have hit the ground already, ~3.5 lakh families in 825 TEs stand to benefit from this".

Sarma said these lands will now be solely marked for the tea garden community and to ensure that it remains with them, restriction on sale and purchase outside the community for 20 years has been placed.

"We are taking every step for the welfare of our Tea Tribes community," the CM added. PTI SSG SSG MNB