Himanta stresses on skill development of youth to meet industry requirements

Guwahati, Sep 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stressed the need for skill development of the youth to meet industry requirements.

He said the skilling of the youth should be focussed on sectors that have job potential locally, like tourism and hospitality in the state.

Speaking at the launch of different programmes under the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM), Sarma said the government is on track to skill the youth of the state to make them self-reliant.

He said that since Assam is rich in tourism, hospitality and other associated fields, skilling of the youth in these fields will help them meet the demand of the job markets.

Sarma said adequate skilling of artisans in bell and brass metal industries will help them create products which will be aesthetically superior and also durable.

He also emphasised the need for a fusion of traditional and modern methods to make handicraft items more attractive.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a scheme, 'Viswakarma', on September 17 for skilled workers, which will benefit the people of the state as well.

He added that the state government will also launch a scheme through which two lakh youth will be skilled in modern technology.

Sarma said the state government will collaborate with Tata Technology to train the youth of the state at 70 ITIs on the concepts and components like AI, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality to make them ready for the industry.

At the programme, the CM inaugurated centres to train 5,750 youth under ASDM in 59 vocations.

He also flagged off Skill Yatra to generate skill awareness initially in four districts through skill vans.

He also launched a scheme, Indigenous Skill Training by Gurus, under which initially 15 districts will be covered to undertake the programme and 10 candidates will be selected from each district.

Besides, Sarma launched the process of releasing stipends through DBT to 500 trainees under Jal Jeevan Mission and ASDM.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Training Centre of Schwing Stetter, as a part of which 50 youth from ITI Guwahati will be trained for the job of concrete pump operator. PTI SSG ACD