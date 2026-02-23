Himanta terms erection of first pillar on Assam-Arunachal border ‘historic milestone’

Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the erection of the first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh as part of resolving the inter-state boundary dispute is a “historic milestone”.

This is “truly momentous” as it ends decades of uncertainty over the inter-state borders between the two states, the CM said in a post on X.

The first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was erected at Seijosa on Sunday.

''A historic milestone has been reached! Post the signing of the Namsai Declaration, the first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been installed in Pakke Kesang district,'' Sarma said.

The Namsai Declaration was signed by Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu on July 15, 2022, setting in motion measures to resolve differences in 123 villages claimed by both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

''Under the leadership of Adarniya @narendramodi ji, the Ashtalakshmi region is moving forward as a cohesive unit. With the guidance of Adarniya @AmitShah ji, we will sustain these efforts. Gratitude to Hon'ble CM Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji for his support in these efforts," he added.

The two CMs later signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard in New Delhi on April 20, 2023, in the presence of the Union Home Minister.

Khandu on Sunday said, "The Seijosa pillar sets the blueprint for the remaining demarcation process, strengthening cooperation between the two sister states and paving the way for lasting harmony, development and confidence among the people residing in the border regions." The two states share a 804.1 km boundary, touching eight districts of Assam and 12 of the adjoining state.

Out of the 123 villages under dispute, the differences in 71 villages have been resolved, and the process is underway to address the issues in the remaining 52 villages. PTI DG DG NN