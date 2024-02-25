Himanta thanks Manipuri community for playing vital role in building Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday thanked the Manipuri community for playing a vital role in building the state.

Sarma was responding to a social media post by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh who congratulated him for including Manipuri as an associate official language in four districts of Assam.

Assam will continue to "deepen the shared heritage with the other states of the North East under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'', Sarma posted on 'X'.

''We are grateful to the Manipuri community in Assam, who is playing a vital role in building the state," he said.

The Assam Cabinet had on Friday approved the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to recognise Manipuri as an associate official language in the four districts of Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Hojai.

The Bill seeks to amend the Assam Official Languages Act, 1960 by inserting a new section 5B, which will provide for the recognition of Manipur language as an associate official language in the four districts.

Singh thanked his Assam counterpart and asserted that the "recognition and trust on the Manipuri is highly appreciated".

The decision was in the interest of protecting, preserving and promoting the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Manipuri people living in Assam.