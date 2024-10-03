Himanta thanks Modi for classical language status of Assamese

Guwahati, Oct 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's recognition of the Assamese language as a classical one, and said the step will help preserve his mother tongue in a better way.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the entire Union Cabinet for the historic decision to accord Assamese the status of Classical Language," Sarma said in a post on X.

Assamese joins a select group of languages to enjoy the status and this exemplifies the unique civilisational roots of Assam that has withstood the test of time, he added.

"With today’s decision we shall be able to better preserve our beloved mother tongue, that not only unites our society but also forms an unbroken link to the ancient wisdom of Assam's saints, thinkers, writers and philosophers," the CM said.

He termed the occasion as one of the happiest days in his life, considering the sacrifices that his generation has made to protect the Assamese language and culture.

"Once again my heartfelt thanks to Adarniya Modi Ji, for his relentless efforts to secure Bharat's Heritage. Jai Aai Axom!" Sarma said.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved conferring the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by the prime minister. PTI TR BDC