Himanta thanks PM for personally sending condolences, prayers for Zubeen

Guwahati, Sep 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally sending his condolences for cultural icon Zubeen, who was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday.

He said the people of the state appreciate the gesture of Union minister Kiren Rijiju laying a wreath as a mark of last respect on behalf of the prime minister.

"Gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for personally sending in your condolences and prayers for Zubeen," Sarma said in a post on X.

"The people of Assam acknowledged this kind gesture as Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju ji laid the wreath on behalf of you," he added.

Rijiju, a Lok Sabha MP from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, in a post on X after attending Garg's funeral, said, "Paid my last respects to musical icon of Assam and Northeast, late Zubeen Garg and laid the wreath on behalf of the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji at the funeral site." "His music was the soul of Assam and a gift to Bharat. Though he is no more, his voice will live forever in our hearts," the Union minister added.

Garg died while swimming in Singapore on September 19. He was 52. PTI SSG SSG ACD