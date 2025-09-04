Himanta thanks PM for ushering in GST structure reforms

Guwahati, Sep 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in “one of the most consequential reforms” in the country’s GST structure.

The GST Council on Wednesday evening approved a complete overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax regime, limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22.

“Assam extends heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for ushering in one of the most consequential reforms in India’s GST structure, and to the GST Council for ensuring these changes see the light of day,” he said in a post on X.

Sarma said the new regime will serve as a “super booster” for the Indian economy, bringing agility to small and medium businesses, spurring job creation, driving consumption, and “most importantly, leaving more money in the hands of our people”.

“Having closely followed the evolution of GST over the last 8 years, particularly during my tenure as Assam’s Finance Minister, I see this as a defining moment.

“India’s ability to successfully implement GST and also to adapt and reform- when required- is a shining testament to the Modi Government’s firm yet flexible approach to governance,” he added. PTI DG RBT