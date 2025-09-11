Himanta thanks railway minister for additional stoppages of 5 trains

Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving new stoppages at three places for five trains on an experimental basis.

These halts will make travel easier for lakhs of people across Lower Assam and Bodoland region, boosting connectivity and local development, the CM said.

''Grateful to @RailMinIndia for promptly replying to my request for train stoppages and officially approving new train stoppages at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara stations on an experimental basis, the chief minister posted on X.

The five trains that will now halt include Guwahati–Murkeong Lachit Express at Goreswar, Howrah–Dibrugarh Kamrup Express at Goreswar and Gossaigaon Hat, Kamakhya–Anand Vihar North East Express at Gossaigaon Hat, New Jalpaiguri–Guwahati Vande Bharat Express at Gossaigaon Hat and Alipurduar–Guwahati Siphung Express at Chautara, Sarma said Sarma had written to the railway minister on September 9 and received the reply regarding the stoppages on Thursday. PTI DG NN