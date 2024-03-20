Himanta thanks Ratan Tata for semiconductor facility in Assam

Guwahati, Mar 20 (PTI)) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the upcoming Rs 27,000-crore Tata semiconductor facility will put the state on the world semiconductor map and transform the economic landscape of eastern India.

Sarma called on Tata Sons Emeritus Chairman Ratan Tata and chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai and thanked them for setting up the semiconductor facility whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, today in Mumbai I conveyed our heartfelt gratitude to Shri @RNTata2000 and Shri N Chandrasekharan for displaying remarkable conviction and faith in our State to execute this mega game changing investment", he posted on 'X'.

"We expect the first chips to roll out by 2025", he added.

Tata, also posted on 'X' and said, "the investments being made in Assam transform the state in complex treatment for cancer care".

"Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticate semiconductors. This new development will put Assam on the global map.

"We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam Mr. Hemant Biswas Sarma for his support and vision that has made all this possible".

Responding to the tweet, Sarma said, "Thank you so much Shri @RNTata2000 ji for your valuable insights, gracious hospitality and above all your confidence in a #ViksitAssam".

He said during "my deliberations with the Tata leadership, we agreed to create a skill development centre that will be co-located within the premises of the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad".

This centre will empower youths from North East by offering them courses in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors and electronics and help them in securing jobs in the Jagiroad unit, he said.

Already 1,500 youth from Assam, mainly women, are undergoing training at Tata facilities in and around Bangalore.

"This will place them in leadership position once the semiconductor facility becomes operational in 2025", Sarma added. PTI DG MNB