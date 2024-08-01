Himanta to visit Jharkhand on Friday

Jamshedpur, Aug 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Jharkhand on Friday to attend multiple programmes of the BJP with an eye on the assembly elections due later this year, a party leader said.

Sarma, who is the co-in charge of Jharkhand BJP, will address a party meeting in Jamshedpur, said BJP's city unit president Sudhansu Ojha.

"We have begun preparations to ensure the party's victory in the assembly polls and the visit of the firebrand leader will infuse new energy among workers. He will help in chalking out strategy," Ojha said.

Sarma will also interact with senior BJP leaders and address party workers. PTI BS SOM