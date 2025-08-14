Himanta unveils projects worth Rs 576 cr in Assam's Nalbari

Nalbari, Aug 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled 27 projects with a total financial outlay of Rs 576 crore in Nalbari district.

Sarma laid the foundation stone for 20 new projects with a combined expenditure of Rs 427.16 crore on the occasion of Nalbari District Day.

These projects include a 24-hour piped water supply scheme for Nalbari municipal areas worth Rs 114 crore, Miyawaki urban forest project in Nalbari town, a convention centre worth Rs 18 crore and a street light project for Rs 7.85 crore.

Besides, other projects include a new circuit house for Nalbari for Rs 19 crore, construction of a Rs 31-crore skill development institute at Dhamdhama and modern sports facilities at Gordon Ground for Rs 22.56 crore.

In addition, the chief minister inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 148.45 crore, including a Rs 69.4-crore railway over bridge.

Sarma also shared his vision of launching a metro rail service connecting Nalbari to Guwahati and Guwahati to Jagiroad.

He said that Assam has the potential to become one of India's top five developed states if its inherent strength, courage and potential are channelised positively.

"If our youth direct their energy positively, nothing can stop Assam's progress," Sarma asserted. PTI TR RBT