Himanta unveils UNESCO recognition plaque at Charaideo Moidams

Sonari (Assam), Feb 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled the plaque of UNESCO recognition of the Ahom-era 'Moidams' in Charaideo district as a world heritage site.

Moidam, the mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty, were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2024.

Unveiling the plaque, Sarma said, "The recognition will always be one of the golden moments in Assam's history and will be cherished for generations to come." He also proposed key measures, including the promotion of academic research, regular maintenance, community participation and creation of buffer zones, to preserve the heritage.

The Moidams at Charaideo are the royal burial mounds of the Ahom kings and queens. Often compared to the pyramids of Egypt, they stand as enduring marvels of medieval architecture, reflecting the exceptional craftsmanship and engineering skills of the region’s artisans and masons.

Around 90 structures of Moidams are found within the Charaideo necropolis. These were created by building an earth mound over a hollow vault constructed of brick, stone or earth, and topped by a shrine at the centre of an octagonal wall.

The Tai-Ahoms migrated to present-day Assam in the 13th century and selected Charaideo as their first capital and the location for the royal necropolis. For 600 years, till the 19th century, they created Moidams that work with the natural features of hills, forests and water, creating a sacred geography by accentuating the natural topography. PTI TR TR SOM