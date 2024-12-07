Himanta urges ex-police chiefs to share success stories of state force outside Assam

Guwahati, Dec 7 (PTI) The first Assam Police chiefs’ reunion kicked off at Guwahati on Saturday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging the former top cops to serve as ambassadors and share the success stories of the Assam Police outside the state.

He said the event is an opportunity for the serving officials to learn from the veterans of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre of the Indian Police Service (IPS).

“We have invited the retired top officers of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, and they will be here for four to five days. They will interact with serving officials at different levels, with the present lot getting an opportunity to learn from the seniors’ experiences,” Sarma told reporters at the meeting venue.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the retired officers will be briefed on the success achieved by the state police force in recent years so that they can act as brand ambassadors to present these achievements outside the state.

“With the knowledge that our officials will acquire from the experience of the retired officers, Assam Police will be able to perform better in the future,” the CM added.

The Director General of Assam police GP Singh had earlier said this is the first-ever reunion seminar of top officials of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

The two-day programme will include the participation of former chiefs of Assam Police and those officers of Assam cadre who have served as heads of central armed police forces and central police organisations.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is scheduled to attend the valedictory function on Sunday. PTI SSG SBN SSG SBN