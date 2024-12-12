Himanta urges Mamata to refrain from leading ‘dead’ INDIA bloc

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday described the INDIA bloc as “dead” and appealed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to refrain from leading such a coalition that “will never be reborn”.

He also emphasised the need for a document like National Register of Citizens (NRC) to differentiate Indians and infiltrators.

On the no-confidence motion moved against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Sarma alleged that the Congress had a history of making such moves against those who do not dance to its tunes.

Speaking to media persons here this evening, Sarma said, “I want to request Didi (Mamata Banerjee)… you are a chief minister and have to work for Bengal and fight elections in coming days…why you going to take leadership of a dead alliance, which will never be reborn.” Banerjee last week expressed her dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc and signalled her intent to take charge of the alliance if given an opportunity.

Leaders of several of its constituents such as NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and RJD president Lalu Prasad backed her, saying she should be allowed to lead the coalition.

Commenting on the no-confidence motion moved against Dhankhar, Sarma claimed that it was done as “the Congress wants to capture the House and stall it even though it is in the opposition”.

Alleging that the Congress brings such motions against those who do not dance to its tunes, the BJP leader claimed that Indira had insulted the then president Zail Singh.

People also say that Indira Gandhi forcefully took the sign of the then president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed at midnight when he was sleeping to impose emergency in the country, Sarma said.

The party needs to understand that the people of India have rejected the party and the Gandhi family would face defeat in every election, he claimed.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Puri, he said there is a need to prepare an NRC (National Register of Citizens) like document to differentiate Indians and infiltrators.

Speaking to media persons after visiting Jagannath temple at Puri, Sarma said his government on Wednesday decided that one should have his/her name registered in the NRC to obtain an Aadhaar card.

If the applicant's name is not there in the NRC, the person will not get an Aadhaar card, he said.

"I desire that NRC-type documents should be prepared so that we can easily differentiate who are Indians and who are infiltrators," Sarma said.

It is difficult to erect fencing on all sections of the Bangladesh boundary in Assam and West Bengal since many areas have rivers. However, the border can be secured using technology, he stated.

"The government of India has introduced technological interventions in Assam and Tripura. But, the West Bengal government is not fully cooperating. If Bengal cooperates, we can stop infiltration," Sarma said.

On the alleged attack on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, he said, "It is very unfortunate and a matter of concern. But, I am hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely take some steps at a diplomatic level for the protection of the Hindu people in Bangladesh." He said the Prime Minister had recently sent the foreign secretary to Bangladesh and hoped that peace would be restored in the country with the efforts made by the PM in a diplomatic way.

The Assam CM alleged, "Neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress party ever stood by the Hindu community. They will not do it in future too. Even many times, communal harmony was disturbed in the country for them." Speaking in favour of the 'one nation, one election' system, he said, "In Assam, the Assembly and Parliament elections are being held at different times. During elections, the developmental works usually hamper almost the entire year." So, the Prime Minister wants to have 'one nation, one election' so that development works would not be hampered, he added.

To implement it, there is a need to bring amendments to the Constitution with a 2/3rd majority in both houses of Parliament. And, the Prime Minister will surely do it, he claimed.

When journalists asked him about the fate of Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, he said, "BJD's era has ended now and the BJP government will remain in Odisha for at least 50 years." PTI BBM RG BBM NN