Himanta urges Modi to explore diplomacy to protect Hindus in Bangladesh

Guwahati, Aug 15 (PTI) Expressing concern over the current situation in Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore all diplomatic channels to ensure the safety of Hindus living in the neighbouring nation.

Hoisting the National Flag to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, Sarma said all had fought against the British for a united nation and nobody wanted the partition.

"While we are celebrating Independence Day here, my mind goes to the Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and Jains living in Bangladesh. I am concerned and worried for them," he added.

Sarma said he is especially concerned for the safety of Bangladeshi Hindus and believes that Prime Minister Modi will ensure safety and security for them.

"I request him (Modi) to explore all diplomatic channels. I also express my condolences to all those killed in violence in Bangladesh," he added.

Stating that protecting the border is a Constitutional duty, Sarma thanked the BSF and Assam Police for guarding the international border with Bangladesh and ensuring that no one entered India.

"Nobody wanted India's partition. The Hindus of Bangladesh and Pakistan also fought for a united nation. However, the people responsible for India's political power surrendered in front of the Moulabadi forces and Hindus became Bangladeshi Hindus, Pakistani Hindus," he added.

The chief minister further stated that people had fought against the "black chapter" of emergency in 1975 and set a high example of Indian democracy.

He also claimed that 80 lakh people were uplifted from poverty during the last nine years and the number of poor people has declined to 14.47 per cent from 36.97 per cent in 2013-14.

"The last three years have been Assam's years of achievement in political, social and economic journey. It is the journey to be among the top five states," Sarma said.

He said with just 903 more appointments, the state government will touch the milestone of giving one lakh jobs since the BJP government assumed charge for the second time.

"From October 2, the Right to Public Service Commission will start functioning. If any public servant refuses to work, then one can file a complaint at the Commission and the concerned employee will be punished," the CM said. PTI TR TR RG