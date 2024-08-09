Himanta urges NEDFi to join hands with Assam govt, boost women empowerment

Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called on the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) to join hands with the state government to bolster women empowerment and create more entrepreneurship through micro lending facilities.

“NEDFi can tie with the state government in its initiative to provide business opportunities to women working in self-help groups through the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme,” Sarma said.

He was speaking at NEDFi's 29th foundation day celebrations here.

Sarma said under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme’ Phase I, the government will grant a sum of Rs 10,000 in the first year as seed fund to women beneficiaries.

In phase II of the scheme, in the second year, successful women entrepreneurs will get a sum of Rs 25,000.

Out of this amount, Rs 12,500 will be given as bank loan and the rest will be granted by the state government.

Sarma said NEDFi can partner with the government in providing the loan amounts to the beneficiaries.

Hailing the NEDFi for the success of its micro lending scheme which was launched in 2022, Sarma said a total of 10,891 entrepreneurs have benefited so far.

He also thanked NEDFi for its role in providing assistance to micro, small and medium enterprises in setting up industrial and infrastructure projects in the northeast.

The chief minister also launched a digital mobile app for NEDFi Micro Lending Scheme. PTI DG DG RBT