Himanta urges people to cooperate with judicial commission probing Zubeen Garg's death

Guwahati, Nov 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said people should come forward and cooperate with the one-man judicial commission formed to probe the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, started its investigation on Monday, but no one came forward to give their statement on the first day.

"The government's decision to constitute a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge of the Hon'ble High Court to inquire into the circumstances leading to the tragic death of our beloved Zubeen Garg is a landmark step in the pursuit of truth and justice," Sarma said in a post on X.

"We must extend full cooperation and actively participate in the proceedings of the commission to ensure that every fact is brought to light, and justice is served in the most transparent and impartial manner. #JusticeForZubeenGarg," he added.

People have been demanding justice for Garg with more than 4.5 million users posting '#JusticeForZubeenGarg' on Facebook since his death.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

Sarma on Monday claimed that Garg was murdered in Singapore, even as the probe into the case was underway.

Through a public notice, the judicial commission decided to accept affidavits from the concerned from November 3 to November 21.

On October 3, the Assam government had set up the judicial commission, which has been given time to submit its report within the next six months.

The judicial commission will probe into the "facts and circumstances" leading to the unfortunate death of Garg in Singapore.

The one-member panel will also investigate if there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority or institution in connection with the incident.

Besides, it will "ascertain whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident".

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

A total of seven people were arrested and are now in judicial custody. They were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence. PTI TR TR ACD