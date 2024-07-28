Himanta welcomes appointment of Acharya as new Assam governor

Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday welcomed the appointment of Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the new governor, maintaining that the state will benefit from his organisational and legislative experiences.

He thanked outgoing governor Gulab Chand Kataria for his contributions during his tenure here, while also congratulating former Assam MP Ramen Deka on being named for the gubernatorial position in Chhattisgarh.

Acharya has been made the governor of Assam with the additional charge of Manipur, while Kataria has replaced Banwarilal Purohit as the governor of Punjab, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced.

Kataria has also been appointed the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

"Hon'ble Shri Laxman Acharya Ji has devoted his life empowering the poor. He has a rich organisational & legislative experience with an excellent tenure as the Governor of Sikkim," Sarma wrote in a post on X.

"I am confident he will be an outstanding Governor for our state. My best wishes on his new assignment," he added.

Recalling Kataria's contributions, Sarma maintained that the state and his government have benefited from the outgoing governor's counsel and guidance.

"He has served the state with utmost dedication. We wish him success on his appointment as the Governor-designate for Punjab," the CM added.

Sarma also congratulated Deka on his new role on the micro-blogging site.

"Many congratulations to the Vice Chairman of Assam’s State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) and my colleague in @BJP4Assam, Shri @ramendeka16 on being appointed as the Hon'ble Governor-designate of Chhattisgarh. He brings with him a diverse experience in public service," he said.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices. PTI SSG RG