Himanta welcomes EC decision to undertake Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to undertake a Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls in Assam and assured the state government's full cooperation.

''The Govt of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India’s decision to undertake a Special Revision of the electoral rolls with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date'', the chief minister posted on X.

''This will help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens. Assam will extend full cooperation to the @ECISVEEP to complete the revision in a transparent and time-bound manner'', he added.

The Election Commission on Monday ordered 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam.

According to the instruction issued by the poll panel for the state's chief electoral officer, January 1, 2026 will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision.

According to officials, the Special Revision falls between the annual Special Summary Revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The EC had last month ordered SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had said on October 27 that a special order would be issued for electoral rolls revision in Assam as a Supreme Court-supervised citizenship verification exercise is nearing completion, and the state has separate provisions relating to citizenship under the Citizenship Act.

Assembly polls in Assam is scheduled to be held next year. PTI DG DG MNB