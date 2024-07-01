Himanta welcomes new criminal laws, seeks cooperation of all for smooth implementation

Guwahati, July 1 (PTI) Welcoming the implementation of the new criminal laws in the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state has made "extensive preparations" for this day and appealed to all concerned to cooperate in this endeavour.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act respectively, Sarma said in a post on X.

"Today marks a watershed moment in Bharat’s criminal justice system... With this, our republic has entered into a new system pivoted around modern technology and citizen-centric services," he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that the new laws place utmost primacy on the safety of women, children, and the underprivileged.

"Over the last many months, Team Assam has made extensive preparations towards the effective implementation of the new laws," he added.

Sarma appealed to all stakeholders, including police, civil servants, citizens, lawyers, civil society, and members of the judiciary, to cooperate with the government to collectively ensure that these laws give effect to their very foundational purpose.

From Monday, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the BNS. However, cases filed earlier will continue to be tried under the old laws until their final disposals.

Even though the new laws have come into force, Assamese translations necessary for the state's police force and legal community are still unavailable.

A police officer, who refused to be identified, told PTI last week that the translation is underway and is being handled by relevant government authorities.

Earlier, Assam DGP G P Singh had assured that the police force is fully prepared to implement the new laws, effective nationwide from July 1.