Himanta wishes Amit Shah on birthday, hails his efforts to ''eliminate naxalism''

Guwahati, Oct 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday, and lauded his efforts to "eliminate naxalism and ensure a safe and secure nation".

Sarma also said Shah's sharp organisational skills and eye for detail set him apart as one of India's tallest leaders.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to Adarniya Shri @AmitShah ji. He has been at the forefront of leading Bharat's efforts to eliminate naxalism and ensure a safe and secure nation," the CM said in a post on X.

"To my mentor and guide, to someone who has always led from the front and shown us the way in every situation- wishing a very Happy Birthday to Adarniya @AmitShah ji," Sarma said.

As Shah turns "another leaf in his glorious life", the chief minister prayed to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev to "always bless him with good health and the energy to serve Maa Bharti". PTI TR BDC