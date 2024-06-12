Himanta wishes Mohan Charan Majhi on taking oath as Odisha CM

Guwahati, Jun 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday offered greetings to Mohan Charan Majhi on becoming the first BJP CM of Odisha.

Senior BJP leader KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers of the state.

"Many Congratulations to Shri @mohanmajhi_BJP ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha and to Shri @KVSinghDeo1 ji and Smt. @Pravatipridabjp ji for taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha," Sarma said in a post on X.

He hoped that the new BJP government would fulfil its commitments and take Odisha to new heights of development.

"Such a fulfilling sight to see the first ever BJP government take charge in Odisha. The epochal moment marks a new chapter in our party's journey," the Assam CM said.

Majhi, a four-time MLA and tribal leader was on Wednesday sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha.

Sarma also offered greetings to Pema Khandu, who is all set to become the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term.

"Congratulations to Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of the @BJP4Arunachal Legislative Party. As you prepare to resume your role as Chief Minister, may Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev bless you with the strength to fulfil the people's mandate," Sarma said in a post on the microblogging site.

Khandu will become the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row after he was unanimously elected as the BJP legislature party leader at a meeting in Itanagar earlier in the day. PTI TR BDC