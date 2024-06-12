Himanta wishes Naidu on taking oath as AP CM for 4th time

Guwahati, Jun 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday offered greetings to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu who took oath as Andhra Pradesh CM earlier in the day.

Naidu was sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri @ncbn Garu and Shri @PawanKalyan Garu on assuming the office of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I also compliment the Council of Ministers on being sworn in today," Sarma said in a post on X.

"With the blessings of people, the newly elected Government of Andhra Pradesh will usher in a new era of progress in the State. My finest wishes," the Assam CM said.

The NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state, winning 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 21 of the 25 parliamentary constituencies. PTI TR BDC TR SBN