Himanta wishes Omar Abdullah on becoming J-K CM

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday extended his best wishes to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on being sworn in as the CM of Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. He will lead the first elected government in the Union territory after 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

"Many congratulations to Shri @OmarAbdullah Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. On behalf of the people of Assam, we extend our best wishes for a successful tenure of the newly elected government," Sarma said in a post on X.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Abdullah, who takes over as chief minister for a second term and is the third generation of the Abdullah family to occupy the office -- after his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah.

The National Conference won 42 out of the 90 seats in the recent elections, while alliance partner Congress bagged six.

In 2019, the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. PTI TR TR ACD