Himanta wishes people of Goa on statehood day

Guwahati, May 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his best wishes to the people of Goa on its statehood day, wishing for the state to continue on the development trajectory.

"My best wishes to the people of Goa on their Statehood Day," Sarma said in a post on X.

He said that with its "rich history, diverse cultures and lip-smacking cuisines, the land of Sun, Sand and Sea is cruising in the path of development." "Prayers for the continued growth of the State and its people," the chief minister added. PTI SSG RG