Himanta writes to Gadkari for completion of Jorhat-Majuli Bridge

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure the completion of Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over Brahmaputra, work for which has been halted since earlier this month.

In a letter to the Union minister on Thursday, Sarma pointed out that it has come to the notice of the state government that the construction work has come to a standstill since September 5 and this is a cause of serious concern.

The letter was made available to the media on Friday.

"Given that the dry season has commenced, this period is crucial for ensuring steady progress, and any delay at this stage could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, which may lead to significant cost and time overruns," Sarma said.

Reports suggest that the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor of the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited has already left the site and work has been halted, he said.

"This is unfortunate as further delays would jeopardise the timely completion of the vital infrastructure project which is essential for the connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the entire region," Sarma said.

He requested the Union minister for his intervention to ensure immediate corrective measures which could include initiating the process of retendering the project without further delay or alternatively, appropriate action may be taken to ensure that the work resumes without compromising the target completion date of December 2025.

"I sincerely hope that with your support, the project can be brought back on track and completed as per the scheduled timeline, ensuring Assam's development trajectory remains unhindered," Sarma added.

Work for the two-lane bridge, including the approaches over Brahmaputra, from Majuli on the north bank to Jorhat on the south bank was awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited in August 2021 with a total estimated contract value of Rs 650 crore. PTI DG DG ACD