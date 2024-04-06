Himanta's dance moves major draw at poll rallies in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 6 (PTI) If his fiery speeches draw crowds to meetings, it's the 'dancing' skills of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that literally get the public on their feet.

With electioneering heating up in this Northeastern state where polling for the 14 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled in the first three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7, the BJP's star campaigner is out with his dancing moves to attract voters.

As Sarma campaigned across Jorhat constituency on Saturday, he ended his meetings by dancing to the BJP's theme song 'Akou ebar Modi sorkar' (Modi's government, once more), inviting enthusiastic participation from the audience.

Be it at the end of the rally in Sivsagar or in Mariani, the CM sang and danced, while urging the public to join, who readily obliged and joined their leader from the stands.

Accompanied by clapping and occasional jumps with fists in the air, Sarma's trademark moves added energy to his campaign.

In his speeches, Sarma outlined the various welfare measures of the BJP-led governments both at the Centre and the state, and exhorted the public to vote for Modi for a third successive term.

Sharing a video of his lively campaign dance on X on Friday with the public joining him from the stands, he wrote: "We are #ModiKaParivaar. Of course we sing and dance in our rallies." Sarma's dance moves had garnered much attention during the 2019 parliamentary elections, when he had swung along the tunes of 'Akou ebar Modi Sorkar' and other BJP campaign songs on dais and during roadshows.

The BJP has nine MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha from Assam, which has been its best show in the state so far, with Sarma exuding confidence of winning at least 13 seats this time.

The BJP is contesting in 11 seats, leaving two for its ally Asom Gana Parishad and one for United People's Party Liberal. PTI SSG MNB