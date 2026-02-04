Himanta's family occupies 12,000 bighas of land across Assam, alleges state Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Feb 4 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's family has grabbed around 12,000 bighas (over 3,960 acres) of land across the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi also claimed that Sarma has raked up his alleged Pakistan links to "cover up" the land scam.

"The Congress has done an investigation, and it yielded some startling revelations. Almost 12,000 bighas of land have been occupied by the CM and his family across Assam," he said.

Gogoi claimed that the figure is not the final one as the "investigation" is still going on, and it will go up in the coming days.

Asked about his alleged Pakistan links as claimed by Sarma recently, the Congress leader said, "Why did he not do it on September 10 last year? He has been sleeping for these five months and suddenly remembered my Pakistan links." The CM had earlier announced that he would make public all evidence related to Gogoi's alleged links by September 10, 2025.

"He (Sarma) knows that we are preparing a dossier of his and his family's corruption and land grab. So, he has raked it up again. I said earlier that it would be a flop show; I'm again saying it will be a flop show," the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said.

There was no immediate reaction to Gogoi’s allegations from the BJP. PTI TR NN