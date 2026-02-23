Himcahal govt to launch scheme to tackle malnutrition

Shimla, Feb 23 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has planned to launch the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna (IGMSSY) with an outlay of Rs 207.11 crore to strengthen women and child healthcare services and combat malnutrition in the state.

The scheme aims to provide high-quality protein, essential calories and vital micronutrients to children below six years of age as well as to pregnant women and lactating mothers. It would benefit 2,99,488 eligible beneficiaries across the state, a statement issued here on Monday said.

"Ensuring access to nutritious food for vulnerable groups would significantly reduce the social and economic burden of malnutrition and contribute to building a healthier and more prosperous society," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

The initiative will focus on addressing intergenerational malnutrition, particularly during the critical first 1,000 days of life, through coordinated nutrition, health and care interventions, the statement added.

It also seeks to reduce child mortality and morbidity while improving overall nutritional outcomes.

Under the scheme, early identification, continuous monitoring and effective management of high-risk groups, including Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) and Moderately Acute Malnourished (MAM) children, as well as low birth weight infants, will be ensured through strengthened referral and follow-up mechanisms, the statement added.

Capacity-building initiatives will be undertaken for frontline workers to enhance their ability to tackle prevalent health challenges such as anemia, diarrhea and pneumonia.

The scheme will provide scientifically designed, nutrient-dense and fortified food premixes aligned with revised Government of India nutrition norms, including the provision of milk and eggs to enhance protein and micronutrient intake.

Special nutrition and follow-up protocols for SAM, MAM and low birth weight children will be implemented by linking Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres with intensified Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC) and Home-Based Young Child Care (HBYC) visits.

Incentives will also be provided to ASHA and Anganwadi workers for additional HBNC visits. Monitoring mechanisms will be strengthened through the Poshan Tracker, Mother and Child Protection (MCP) cards and joint review systems at the State, district and block levels.

In order to ensure effective delivery of integrated services related to nutrition, health, water and sanitation, and early childhood care and education, institutionalized inter-departmental convergence will be established involving the Departments of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Mission, Jal Shakti, Rural Development and School Education, the statement said.