Himcare scheme is scam, CAG investigation underway: CM

Dharamshala/Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) Ruling Congress and opposition traded accusations against each other on Friday following a debate in the Vidhan Sabha on the Himcare Scheme, launched by the former BJP government.

Intervening in response to a joint question from MLAs Vinod Kumar and Trilok Jamwal during question hour in the Assembly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Himcare is a major scam in Himachal and the government is having it investigated by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The Himcare scheme provides free cashless treatment coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year per family to those not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana of the Union Government.

The chief minister said a major scam has occurred, and the Himcare scheme didn't achieve its objectives.

The investigation into the matter is underway, and the government will also take the Himcare scheme scam to the public court, he said.

He informed the house that the government already paid Rs 211 crore to private hospitals under the Himcare scheme, while Rs 110 crore is remaining.

He also informed that a total of Rs 280 crore has to be paid under the scheme.

He said that in the future, the government will only treat patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to the extent that the central government funds it.

In future, the state government will no longer spend any money under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said, adding that the funds of this scheme will be used for Himcare.

The state has received only Rs 43 crore from the central government under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, while it has already spent Rs 110 crore on the scheme.

The chief minister made it clear that no one will be deprived of the Himcare scheme. He also acknowledged that there have been some problems with payments under the scheme.

Sukhu said that, if necessary, medical superintendents and Principals of Health institutions will be authorised to issue Himcare cards after the prescribed time limit.

Earlier, in response to the original question, Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil said that under the scheme, no premium is charged for issuing Himcare cards to Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) workers and added that left-out MNREGA workers will be issued cards immediately.