Himchal Pradesh Technical University entrance exam to be held on May 17 in 16 centres

Hamirpur (HP), May 14 (PTI) The Common Entrance Test of Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur will be held on May 17, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the test will be held in 16 centres across ten districts of the sate.

A total of 10,517 candidates have applied this year, among which 9782 are for undergraduate subjects and 735 for postgraduate subjects, they said.

There are 5387 applications for Bachelor in Technology, 3408 for Bachelor in Pharmacy, 322 for Master of Computer Applications (MCA), 346 for Master in Business Administration (MBA), 38 for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), 50 for Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management, 25 for Master of Science in Physics, 23 for Master of Science in Environmental Science and 11 for MBA Tourism.

Earlier slated on May 9, the HPTU authorities had postponed the test to be held on May 10 and 11 in view of the prevailing India-Pakistan tensions then.

Controller of Examinations of Technical University, Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar said that preparations have been completed to set up the 16 examination centres in ten districts of the state for the HPCET-2025.

New admit cards have now been issued to the candidates which will also include the guidelines related to the entrance examination.

On May 17, entrance examination for B.Tech (Direct Entry), B.Pharmacy (Direct Entry) and M.Sc. Physics and Environmental Science will be held in the morning session while MBA, MBA Tourism, MCA, B.Sc. (HM & CT) and BHMCT will be held in the evening session, he added. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ