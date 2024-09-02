HIMUDA to construct state-of-the-art multipurpose building in Vikasnagar: Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) will construct a state-of-the-art multipurpose building in Vikasnagar here, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the HIMUDA, Sukhu said that the proposed complex will be one of the most modern buildings in Shimla. It is to be built on a 10-bigha plot of land, at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 150 crore, an official statement said.

Sukhu said that the complex would house government offices, a shopping complex, and a hotel, and two floors would be dedicated to parking. The groundbreaking ceremony for this project is scheduled for January 1, 2025, and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

He said that the architecture of the building will reflect the rich heritage and culture of Himachal Pradesh and will be designed to be a green and eco-friendly building along with solar passive features.

He directed the officials to prepare the preliminary Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the building at the earliest. PTI BPL HIG HIG