HindAyan cycle expedition to be held between Delhi-Agra in Feb, 2024

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The second edition of the 'HindAyan cycle expedition and race' will be held in February next year between Delhi and Agra, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The registration for the expedition can be done at the website -- www.hindayan.in -- and this paid enrollment will close on December 25, it said.

Vishnudas Chapke, the convenor of the event, said the expedition is a mix of events, including the main tour of cycle ride on the Yamuna Expressway for 220 kms between Delhi-Agra on February 10, 2024.

Chapke, a circumnavigator who has travelled through 35 countries for awareness on climate change, said HindAyan is a platform for cross-country cycling in the nation.

The last edition of the 'HindAyan cycle expedition and race' was held between Delhi to Pune between February 5-19, 2023, said Chapke.

Asserting the Indian Army and the Indian Navy had sent teams for that edition, he said, "We are hopeful of having central armed police forces (CAPFs) teams for the 2024 event." PTI NES AS AS