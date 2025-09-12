Hindi Diwas: Bhagwat to release MP minister's book on Narmada pilgrimages

Indore, Sep 12 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will release Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel's book on the latter's Narmada pilgrimages on Sunday on the occasion of Hindi Diwas at an event in Indore.

The book is titled 'Parikrama Kripa Saar' and is inspired by two important Narmada pilgrimages he undertook, Patel told reporters.

"I have a special attachment to the Narmada river and this book is inspired by two important Narmada pilgrimages of my life. The work brings together my experiences and emotions from those journeys, along with a compilation of my contemporary articles," he said.

Patel, who holds the labour as well as panchayat and rural development portfolios, said he undertook his first Narmada pilgrimage between 1994 and 1996 under the guidance of his guru Shri Shri Babashri ji, while the second was completed in 2005 with his wife and associates.

"Madhya Pradesh is also known as the maternal home of rivers. I have so far visited the sources of 106 rivers originating in the state. On the occasion of the book launch, water collected from the sources of 108 rivers in the state will be dedicated to the Narmada river," Patel said.

Around 2,000 people from different sections of society are expected to attend the book launch event, he added. PTI HWP LAL BNM