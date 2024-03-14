Advertisment
National

Hindi film 'Article 370' should be made tax-free in Jharkhand: Guv

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Ranchi, Mar 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan has spoken in favour of making the film 'Article 370' tax-free in the state.

"I feel such a patriotic movie should be given tax exemption. It is up to the government," he said, after watching the movie at a multiplex in Ranchi.

‘Article 370’, which released nationwide on February 23, focuses on the government’s fight against terrorism in Kashmir, among other issues.

The Narendra Modi-led central government had on August 5, 2019 abrogated Article 370, ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Now, peace and development are returning to Kashmir, tourism is expanding and the economy has started growing,” Radhakrishnan said on Wednesday. PTI SAN RBT

