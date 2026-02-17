Hindi in AI, mechanical devices in Parliamentary Official Language panel report's marquee chapters

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Hindi in artificial intelligence and mechanical devices and its harmonisation with regional languages figure prominently among the marquee chapters in the 13th report of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, officials said Tuesday.

The report under the main topic "Developed India 2047" delves into topics such as "Harmony between the Official Language Hindi and Regional Languages", and the "Language Hindi in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Mechanical Devices", the Department of Official Language said on X.

The report was presented to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, along with a delegation of committee members.

The committee was first constituted in January, 1976 under Section 4 of the Official Language Act, 1963.

This section also provides that the committee shall consist of 30 members, 20 from Lok Sabha and the rest from Rajya Sabha, to be elected respectively by the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. PTI ABS ZMN