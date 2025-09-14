Hindi is nation's pride, connects India globally: Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj

New Delhi, Sept 14 (PTI) Hindi is not just a language but a representation of India's culture, civilisation and national identity, and it plays a key role in enhancing the country's global recognition, Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Sunday.

He was addressing students, parents and teachers at the Hindi Diwas celebration during the annual function of Saral Gyaan School in Rohini.

Indraj urged parents and educators to actively promote Hindi along with other Indian languages among the younger generation.

The minister pointed out that Hindi is the third most-spoken language in the world. Besides India, millions of people speak or understand Hindi in countries such as Mauritius, Fiji, Nepal, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

He credited the "growing popularity" of Hindi globally to the efforts and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indraj also highlighted the expanding presence of Hindi in digital media, films, television, journalism and the internet. He said Hindi content is connecting users on e-commerce platforms, mobile applications and social media, creating new opportunities for economic growth and employment generation.

He further said that Hindi has a rich history and world-class literature. Many universities around the world offer courses in Hindi, reflecting its increasing global stature, he added.

The minister emphasised that children should learn Hindi and incorporate it into their daily lives. PTI SHB MNK MNK