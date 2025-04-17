Hindi now mandatory 3rd language in Maharashtra for Classes 1-5 as state rolls out NEP

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has made Hindi a compulsory third language from Std I-V in Marathi and English medium schools in the state as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Currently, only Marathi and English are being taught as mandatory languages from Classes 1 to 4 in these schools.

According to a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, Hindi as a third language will be compulsory from Class 1 to 5 from the next academic year. The new syllabus as per NEP will be implemented for Class 1 in 2025-26.

For Classes 2, 3, 4 and 6, the policy will be implemented in 2026-27, for Classes 5, 9 and 11 from 2027-28, and for Classes 8, 10 and 12 from 2028-29, the GR said.

All schools in the state, other than Marathi and English medium, are currently following the three-language formula. For such schools, the language of the medium, English and Marathi will be taught, said the GR.

For Std VI to X, the language policy will be as per the state curriculum, it said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state has already implemented the NEP.

Marathi has already been made compulsory, he said. Hindi should also be learnt as it is a means of communication in the entire country, said the CM.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the move goes against the Marathi ‘asmita’ (pride).

“We would have had no problem if Hindi were an optional language. But making it mandatory is like imposing it. It is wrong to hurt Marathi sentiments. Can we demand Marathi as a third language in Madhya Pradesh, UP,” he asked.

The states have been created by linguistic reorganisation. Priority should be given to the local language, and Hindi should have been made optional, he said. PTI MR NR