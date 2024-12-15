Hindi played important role in development of India: Om Birla

Etawah, Dec 15 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that Hindi was India's soul and identity and along with other languages has played a significant role in the development of society and the nation.

Addressing the 30th Annual Convention of the Etawah Hindi Seva Nidhi, Birla said that Hindi has woven the country's cultural diversity into a single thread and empowered it.

He said that Hindi was not only a common language of communication but has adapted according to the changing technical landscape.

"Today, with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the rich legacy of Hindi literature and poetry is available across the globe," he said, adding that Hindi has also been increasingly used in the fields of justice, administration and internet technology.

Birla said that during the making of India's Constitution, the visionary leaders from various states, speaking different languages and dialects, recognized the importance of languages as symbols of unity and acknowledged Hindi's inherent potential to unite the entire nation.

Birla stated that India has 22 languages, making it natural for the members to speak in their respective languages.

With modern technology like AI, Parliament is exploring the feasibility of using facilities like translation, interpretation and transcription, he said. PTI SKU AS AS