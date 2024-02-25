Hindi plays pivotal role in our development: Bandaru Dattatreya

Gurugram, Feb 25 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said on Sunday here that Hindi plays a pivotal role in development since it is "our mother tongue".

"The Hindi language plays a pivotal role in our development as it is our mother tongue. Though we understand the importance of English, we shall also strive to learn Hindi as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made Hindi a crucial aspect of our New Education Policy (NEP)," he said.

Governor Dattatreya was addressing a gathering after the inauguration ceremony of Shri Ram Global School. The event was also attended by Uganda's High Commissioner to India professor Joice Kikafunda. PTI COR MNK MNK