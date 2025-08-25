Hindi poetess Jacinta Kerketta to receive 'Agyeya Shabd Srijan Samman'

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (PTI) 'Shabd', the famous literary organization of Hindi writers of India's 'Silicon City' Bengaluru unit, on Monday announced the winners of 'Agyeya Shabd Srijan Samman' and 'Dakshin Bharat Shabd Hindi Sevi Samman' for the year 2025.

The 'Agyeya Shabd Srijan Samman' award, consisting Rs 1 lakh cash prize, will be given to eminent Hindi poetess Jacinta Kerketta for her poetry collection 'Prem Mein Ped Hona', it said.

Similarly, the recipient of 'Dakshin Bharat Shabd Hindi Sevi Samman' consisting Rs 25,000 cash prize will be given to the eminent Hindi scholar and educationist Professor Prabhashankar Premi for his remarkable contribution in the promotion of Hindi language and literature in higher and adult education in the Southern region of India, the organisation said, in a statement.

"Both the awardees will be presented Mysore Peta, memento and Angavastram along with prize money at the annual function to be held in Bengaluru on December 28, this year, Shreenarayan Sameer, president of 'Shabd Sahityik Sanstha', Bengaluru, said, in the statement.

According to the statement, the decision of both awards was made unanimously by the jury. The selected entries were evaluated and recommended by a five-member evaluation committee of scholars of Hindi language and literature. PTI AMP ADB